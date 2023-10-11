SPASH volleyball supports families by ‘Diggin’ the Cause’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Members of the Stevens Point volleyball team are using their talents on the court to support four families and their health battles.

‘Diggin the Cause’ raises money for families dealing with cancer and hardships, with all the families having close ties to the team.

Titus Johnson is 11-years-old. He has been living with Hirschsprung’s disease all of his life. It’s a deadly disease that affects a person’s intestines.

His family is one of four recipients receiving an assist from the SPASH volleyball team. During the game on Tuesday between the Panthers and Wausau East, t-shirts were sold and donations collected.

“We are very honored and very humbled by it, its lovely for him to have some positive attention,” said Stephanie Johnson, Titus’ mom.

“To see the community out tonight and supporting us, it’s just a great sign of the SPASH community and humbled and grateful for this,” said Steve Johnson, Titus’ dad.

Two members of the SPASH volleyball team say it makes them happy they can help the family during this critical time. For Ali Torhorst it holds a special place in her heart to help families.

“Honestly it means so much to me. I’ve had family members pass away from cancer. It’s very personal to me. It’s a great thing we are doing, everything, its just really great”, said Torhorst.

“It’s an awesome thing. We love giving back and we try to do as much as we can. This is a great event to bring everyone together and to play volleyball,” said SPASH senior Hadyn Ligman.

Panthers Head Coach Mackenzie Kyle says it means a lot when the community rallies around their own.

“It hits home, definitely, for people. It’s a great event and thank the parents and staff to really fulfill this awesome event and make it truly the special thing that it is,” said Kyle.

