Silver Alert issued for missing Town of Reid man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATLEY, Wis. (WSAW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Town of Reid man early Wednesday morning. Roy Norbert Woytasik, 77, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at his home in the Town of Reid in Marathon County. Roy was supposed to meet with family in Weston, but did not show up. He has a history of being confused and disoriented.

Roy is driving a 2012 green Dodge Ram 1500 with Wisconsin license plate number ST6283. Roy is described as a white 5′11″ male, 215 lbs with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt with black velcro shoes.

Call the Marathon County Sheriff’s Dept. at (715) 261-7792.

