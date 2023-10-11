Rhinelander PD issues winter parking restrictions to begin Nov. 15

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department is once again reminding people of the winter parking regulations that will go into effect on Nov. 15.

They are asking residents to follow the regulations to assist the Public Works Department in their efforts to clear and maintain the streets during periods of snowfall. Those who don’t follow the parking regulations are likely to receive a citation.

Winter parking regulations will be in effect from Nov. 15 to April 15. Nobody will be allowed to park any motor vehicle on any other street, city-maintained alleyway, or unmetered public parking lot from 2-6 a.m.

All other times during those dates, motor vehicles can only be parked the following ways:

Commencing at 6 a.m. on an even-numbered day (Nov. 16) to 2 a.m. on the next day (Nov. 17), vehicles can only park on the side of the street corresponding with even-numbered addresses.

Commencing at 6 a.m. of an odd-numbered day (Nov. 17) to 2 a.m. on the next day (Nov. 18), all vehicles may park only on the side of the street corresponding with odd-numbered addresses. The Police Department may remove any illegally parked vehicle to a public garage or proper parking place and may charge the cost of the tow to the owner of the vehicle.

The following streets are exempt from the even-odd parking requirements of subsections (1)(c)2.a. and b. of this Section:

Baird Ave., from Court Park to Dahl St.

Court Park, from Oneida Ave. to Baird Ave.

Oneida Ave., from Court Park to Dahl St.

Dahl St., from Oneida Ave. to Baird Ave.

Keenan St., commencing at its intersection with Kemp, and proceeding northerly 100 feet.

No person shall park a vehicle in any area where parking is allowed during Emergency Traffic Regulations. The Mayor, Police Chief, or Director of Public Works may declare a snow removal emergency where the parking of vehicles would impede snow removal operations.

