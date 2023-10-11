News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Packers “Spooktacular” returns this Saturday

Free event will be held at Lambeau Field from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct 14
Pumpkin carving from last year's Spooktacular event in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file photo)
Pumpkin carving from last year's Spooktacular event in the Lambeau Field Atrium (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host the 21st annual Halloween “Spooktacular” this Saturday, Oct 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event will be held in the Lambeau Field Atrium and feature interactive stage entertainment, balloon animals, and EdgeVR virtual reality. There will also be face painting, fall-themed games, cookie decorating, and Halloween craft stations.

The Center for Childhood Safety will also be in attendance, providing families with information on safe trick-or-treating.

The “Spooktacular” is one of many community events the Packers host as part of “Green Bay Packers Give Back”, a community outreach initiative that contributes to the Packers immense charitable impact every year.

The stage performers for the Spooktacular can be found on the Green Bay Packers website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party