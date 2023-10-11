New Family Health La Clinica location in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A building is coming down and in its place a new location for Family Health La Clinica with the goal of improving healthcare access in all of Portage County.

Family Health La Clinica has been helping migrant members for more than fifty years now, but anyone can receive healthcare there.

“Everyone in the state and in the nation has access to behavioral health issues. There’s just not enough clinicians to go around, so we are here for everyone to really fill those access gaps,” said CEO of Family Health La Clinica Laura Waldvogel.

Back in January, Governor Tony Evers increased the budget for healthcare in Wisconsin. Part of the plan was to improve access for rural areas, which is what Family Health La Clinica is also trying to do. “Providing quality healthcare for people that struggle financially and otherwise and when we, you know put together grant programs, certainly they were our good for our state to invest or put money in, said Gov. Evers.

Their work is already underway, starting with finding a team that fits their patients’ needs.

“We are always looking for Bi-lingual people, Hmong, Spanish, those are the two primary languages, but we’re looking to hire staff in general bi-lingual or not. Providers, dentists, behavioral health clinicians,” said Waldvogel.

This is just the beginning for Family Health La Clinica. They already have plans to open another location in Wisconsin.

“We have a similar expansion underway in Beaver Dam Wisconsin as well, so we’re opening by the end of this year a temporary location and then we will be fully expanding additional access in the next couple of years as well,” said Waldvogel.

Waldvogel says the intention is to open up this location in December of 2024, but the supply chain may change that. The new clinic is located on 2501 Main Street.

