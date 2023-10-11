News and First Alert Weather App
New dog park opening Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids

The city has gone 4 years without a dog park.
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wi- (WSAW) The city of Wisconsin Rapids will once again have a dog park Wednesday. The community’s been without a park for the last four years, and people are excited to have a place for their furry friends.

It isn’t open quite yet. The city is holding a leash cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon, and your friendly dogs are invited to the festivities. A site was selected last year for the dog park. It is located on Saratoga Street in Wisconsin Rapids, between 24th street north and 25th street north. The park has two options. A smaller 1-acre lot, and a bigger 9-acre lot for your dogs to roam free. The mayor will participate by making a speech, cutting the ceremonial dog leash, and unveiling the name of the new park.

“I just felt a community our size, it was important that we have a dog park and a place where people can gather, talk to take their dogs there and enjoy a park and let them run free and loose,” said Mayor Shane Blaser.

People have been submitting names since August and came up with 296 names to be considered. The name selected for the dog park will be used on park signs, marketing, and branding materials including the city website.

The city hopes this community space will not only be a place to play, but a place to remember our furry friends who have crossed over the rainbow bridge. The project, parking lot, and fencing is paid for from room tax money, and can’t go over $130,000. However, you can still help by donating to either the new memorial space or the park. You can create a lasting memory of your pet with a memorial bench.

“It seems to be an area of importance for people. we want to kind of work with that group, because we really want this to be a community space and let the community kind of help develop what it’s going to look like, fully,” said Blaser.

Whether it’s a sponsorship, or an individual donor, money donated will help provide new agility equipment, park signs, or building a pavilion. Only three names remain in the running. If you want to know the name, you’ll have to attend the celebration at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to find out. It will last until 5:30 p.m. For more information on the park and how you can donate, click here.

