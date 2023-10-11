News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield cemetery announced as official Wreaths Across America Day location

(KTTC)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - National nonprofit Wreaths Across America has announced that Hillside Cemetery in Marshfield will be joining in the mission to remember, honor, and teach as an official location for 2023.

This is the first year that the cemetery will participate in this national program.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national, yearlong movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service but to teach the next generation about the value of freedom. This year, there will be more than 3,700 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 16 with more than two million volunteers coming together.

“As a military-friendly employer, founded by a US Army Veteran, we’re honored to help bring Wreaths Across America to Marshfield,” said Tim Nolin, VP of Driver Employment at Roehl Transport and a Location Coordinator for Marshfield Hillside Cemetery.

The goal for Hillside Cemetery is to raise enough funds to place 500 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there, to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time, energy and resources to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve, and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and because of their continued support, Wreaths Across America continues to grow and touch new people each year.”

Those interested in volunteering for Wreaths Across America or sponsoring a wreath for Hillside Cemetery are invited to visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org to learn more.

