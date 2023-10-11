Marshfield Area Pet Shelter to host pancake breakfast fundraiser Nov. 5

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Area Pet Shelter will host its popular Paws & Pancakes Breakfast Fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 5 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Hotel Marshfield.

Attendees will enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, breakfast potatoes, cinnamon rolls, applesauce, coffee, orange juice, and milk all donated by Nasonville Dairy and Weber’s Farm Store. There will also be other fun opportunities to help support local animals including over 30 raffle baskets, 50/50 raffles, and MAPS apparel for sale.

“Our goal is to raise $20,000 from the event. With the rising costs of everything including medical supplies, veterinary expenses, and utilities, it is more important than ever for people to attend the event and support our animals. We have seen a significant increase in animal intakes this year and without the support of our community, our lifesaving work would not be possible,” said Karen Rau, Executive Director at MAPS.

Funds raised at the breakfast help support the day-to-day expenses of caring for approximately 650 animals a year at MAPS which is located at 3500 Downwind Drive in Marshfield. With the generous support of the local community, homeless animals can be reunited with their owners or adopted into new forever homes.

All tickets are sold at the door: Adults are $15, children ages 4-12 are $5, and children under four years old eat free.

For more information, please visit www.MarshfieldPetShelter.org or call 715-486-5140.

