‘Laundry Love Ministry’ helping people pay for their laundry

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Everyone wants to feel good and wear clean clothes, but doing laundry at laundromats can be quite expensive. ‘Laundry Love Ministry’ provides unhoused or low-income people with money and soap to do their laundry.

Doing laundry every week can add up.

“A small load is like $5, a medium load is $6.50, and a large load is $9.25,” said Gary Cumley, Laundry Love Ministry Organizer. You also have to dry your clothes, which rings in at 25 cents every four minutes. “All of us have to wash our clothes — like once a week. I don’t think people realize how expensive it is,” he added.

The Southpoint Laundromat is just a mile from downtown Stevens Point. Meaning one can either walk or ride the bus there. If needed, Laundry Love also provides people with bus tickets.

“They sign in and we help them make sure they get the money they need. They get their laundry going. Sometimes they visit with themselves, sometimes they visit with us,” said Karen Foss, a Volunteer with Laundry Love Ministry.

Sue and Karen are just two of 43 volunteers and say they love volunteering with this Ministry. Laundry Love started back in March and helps low-income or unhoused people or families. Five churches are participating and they donate the money to help these community members do laundry.

“I remember a time when things were bad where we didn’t have much money, and how expensive laundromats were. So I like to try and help people now,” said Sue Ecklund, a Volunteer with Laundry Love Ministry.

Laundry Love doesn’t only provide the money, they also provide the laundry pods to get clothes nice and clean.

“A lot of our neighbors are sleeping on the streets. I always am concerned about winter. Being homeless in Wisconsin. Being homeless is hard work,” said Cumley.

Since March, they’ve provided laundry services for 256 people, and it doesn’t go without notice.

“They always say thank you. They always say how appreciative they are that they’re able to do this,” said Karen.

Services are offered at Southpoint Laundromat every Wednesday from 10 am to noon, and every Thursday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

