HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. Everest volleyball clinches conference title, Marshfield stays in hunt for share

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest volleyball has clinched at least a share of the Wisconsin Valley Conference title with a win over Wisconsin Rapids, while Marshfield stays in the hunt to share that title with the Evergreens after a sweep of Merrill.

D.C. Everest made quick work of Wisconsin Rapids, battling in a tough third set to take the 3-0 sweep. The Evergreens will finish the season 11-1 in conference play, and they’ll conclude the regular season against Newman on Thursday.

Marshfield rebounded after a tough loss to D.C. Everest on Saturday in the Wisconsin Valley Conference tournament. Marshfield swept Merrill, 3-0, behind a hot start from their hitters. The Tigers are now 10-1 in conference play and will claim a share of the conference title, their fourth title in a row, with a win over Wausau East on Thursday.

