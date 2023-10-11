Haunted walking tours return to downtown Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s spooky season, and the Wausau Paranormal Research Society is inviting you on a ghost tour, to learn about the history of some of Wausau’s landmarks.

Shawn Blaschka, Director and Founder of the Paranormal Research Society, joined Sunrise 7 Wednesday morning to share more about the upcoming tours.

“...they’re going to talk about the history of each place outside the building, and then give you the haunt,” he explained, “and we’ll also tell you about what we found if we’ve investigated at that site.”

There are two types of tours that will be offered this year: the Traditional Tour, which will feature 10 to 12 locations in downtown Wausau and Costumed Characters Tours. 7 locations will be featured on the costumed tours, “and instead of the person leading you and telling you about the place, you’re going to have someone in character or a costumed character, probably someone from historically from the past, in Wausau that will give you the story of that place,” Blaschka said.

Traditional Tours will be offered on Friday, October 13 and 20 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m. Costumed Character Tours will be on Saturday, October 14 and 21, and are offered every 30 minutes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets cost $10 a person, and children ages 8 and under are free.

Click here for more information.

