First Alert Weather: Cool & quiet for now, soggy weather arrives Friday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Soaking rain is set to arrive by the end of the work week, lasting into portions of the weekend. For now, quiet and calm weather on tap for Wednesday.

Highs low to mid 50s Wednesday, sun and clouds, calm winds (WSAW)

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies Wednesday. Calm winds, with afternoon highs remaining much of the same around the low to mid-50s. Increasing clouds heading into Thursday. A low pressure system developing over the Central Plains mid-week will bring some gusty winds to the region beginning Thursday afternoon. Gusts around 25-30 mph. Highs near mid-50s.

Highs low to mid 50s with overcast skies (WSAW)

Gusty winds expected Thursday, picking up around 25 mph (WSAW)

The low pressure system starts to track in widespread soaking rain late Thursday night. Rain will overspread the entire region Friday, lasting into portions of Saturday.

Widespread rain is set to track in and spread over the region starting late Thursday (WSAW)

Widespread rain arrives over Central and Northern Wisconsin Friday morning (WSAW)

Brisk northeast winds expected, which could gusts around 40 mph. Rain in combination with wind can lead to reduced visibilities. Highs upper 40s. If you have plans to catch a Friday night football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer. Rain begins to taper off Saturday.

Widespread rain over much of Central Wisconsin Friday afternoon (WSAW)

Widespread rain moving north/northeast Friday evening (WSAW)

Winds becoming gusty up to 40 mph on Friday (WSAW)

A decent amount of rain is expected to accumulate during this timeframe. Rain totals 1-2 inches likely, with excessive rainfall possible over southern parts of the state. This much rain will bring relief to the ongoing drought situation in North Central Wisconsin. Minor street flooding is possible if storm sewers are blocked by leaves.

Rain accumulations around 1 to 3 inches Thursday night through Saturday (WSAW)

As rain begins to clear out throughout Saturday, expect overcast skies and breezy winds to hang around. Gusts around 30 mph. Highs near 50. Dry weather returns for the second half of the weekend. Considerable cloudiness Sunday, under brisk conditions and highs in the low 50s.

Soggy weather for the upcoming weekend (WSAW)

