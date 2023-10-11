News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Deputies find unusual pizza topping during traffic stop

Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.
Deputies said a loaded handgun was found concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSAMOND, Calif. (Gray News) – Deputies in California found an unusual topping on a pizza during a vehicle search – a gun.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a vehicle in the Rosamond area on Tuesday and found the driver, 47-year-old Danny Carson, had a warrant and previous weapons violations.

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5...
While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns.(Kern County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, deputies said they found various drugs weighing a combined 1.5 pounds, a sawed-off shotgun, and two loaded handguns – one of which was concealed in a pizza box on top of a pizza.

Deputies said they arrested Carson and the three passengers in the vehicle. All four were booked at the Justice Receiving Facility on multiple weapon and drug charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
Israel’s Netanyahu, opposition agree on unity government and war cabinet after Hamas attack
The city has gone 4 years without a dog park.
New dog park opening Wednesday in Wisconsin Rapids
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April
People walk among the headstones as they visit Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery on...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day will be honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire