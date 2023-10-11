News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a semitruck rolled over and crashed in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
Manure truck rollover crash kills driver, leads to 5,000 gallons spilled off highway
2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County
14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences
TSA agents at Central Wisconsin Airport treated for unknown illness Tuesday
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax