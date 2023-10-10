News and First Alert Weather App
Willow Springs Garden Haunted Corn Mazes return

The Willow Springs Garden Haunted Corn Mazes are happening Oct. 26-28.
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for a fun and spooky way to celebrate Halloween with the whole family this month, you’ll want to stop by Willow Springs Garden. Owner Peggy Griffin stopped by Sunrise 7 Tuesday morning to talk more about their Haunted Corn Mazes.

“It’s outdoors and it’s interactive and there’s things that you [have] to do and you gotta think, but get scared at the same time, while you’re totally entertained,” Griffin said.

Griffin recommends anyone over the age of 10 attends the corn mazes. The Willow Springs Garden Haunted Corn Mazes are happening Oct. 26-28, and the cost is $15. On Oct. 29, they will be having a kids trick-or-treating maze.

