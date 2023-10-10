News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby

Here's an angle of a shooting that happened in the Bristol Police Department lobby in Connecticut on Oct. 5.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - The Office of Inspector General released three videos that depicted a shooting incident that happened inside the Bristol Police Department lobby last week.

A woman identified as 51-year-old Suzanne Laprise went into the lobby on North Main Street on Oct. 5 and opened fire on the bulletproof office windows, according to the inspector general’s office.

It said Laprise also banged on the windows with her handgun.

The lobby was unoccupied at the time.

The office said she fired multiple rounds into the windows. The rounds did not penetrate them.

It said officers tried to talk to Laprise, during which time she fired additional rounds in the direction of the officers.

Officer Spencer Boisvert returned fire, the office said. Boisvert shot two rounds. No one was hit.

When Laprise set the handgun down, officers entered the lobby and used a Taser on her. She was taken into custody at that point.

Laprise was taken to a hospital for evaluation. She was later released back into the custody of the Bristol Police Department.

The incident happened almost a year after two Bristol officers were killed in an ambush.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Missing boy found
11-year-old boy with autism found safe in Wood County
All lanes on WIS. 73 and County X are closed right now in both directions due to a crash.
Wis. 73 and County X in Pittsville now open following crash

Latest News

NewsChannel 7 at 12p
First Alert Weather - Chilly Tuesday Weather Continues
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Lake Michigan.
Milwaukee suburb begins pulling millions of gallons per day from Lake Michigan
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7,...
Prosecutors ask judge to take steps to protect potential jurors’ identities in Trump 2020 election case
Loyal School District
Loyal School District cancels all classes on Tuesday after threat last week