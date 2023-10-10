UWSP ready to part ways with old Albertson Hall to build a new one

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Albertson Hall has been a historic landmark for students and the Stevens Point community for more than 50 years. Now as a new building comes to life, it will include more resources for students.

After months of demolition, only remnants of Albertson Hall remains. Fences and signs block what was once a historic landmark for students and the community.

“The original building was built I believe in 1965. It had an addition that was added in 1985. So, the original building was the center core and then there were wings added in 1985,” said Greg Marsicek, director of planning and construction at UWSP.

Since Albertson Hall had been around for so long, it began to fall apart and age in critical areas. The building officially closed in May 2022.

“Through a lengthy engineering review of the existing facility it was determined that there were many failing systems which were obsolete or at end of life,” Marsicek said.

In July 2021 the governor approved $96 million to replace the building. When it’s done in two years, the library will transform into a 24-hour space which is something staff said students have wanted for a long time. There will also be a space for tutoring.

“I’d really like them to know that this is their building, that as a spot in the beloved heart of campus, it’s a place to gather, it’s a place to get support, it’s a place to be seen, and it’s also a place to be successful,” said Gretel Stock, Dean of students at UWSP.

“Ideally, students who come to school here will stay in the central Wisconsin area and become contributors to our local workforce,” Marsicek said.

Construction on Albertson Hall began over the summer and it’s expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.