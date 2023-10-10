News and First Alert Weather App
Portage Co. to hold electronics and small appliance recycling event

(MGN)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Solid Waste will be holding an upcoming electronic and small appliance recycling collection event at the Portage County Transfer Facility on Thursday.

The event will be held at 650 Moore Road in Plover on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 4-6:30 p.m. Portage County Solid Waste is offering this event at no charge. Only people living in Portage County are able to bring in their electronics. A maximum of 20 items per vehicle is allowed.

Non-Portage County residents and businesses of any size will be turned away.

On the day of the event, people must enter from Twin Towers Drive and then turn west onto Moore Road. Any traffic entering from Apache Drive will be rerouted to Twin Towers Drive. Signs and event staff will be there to direct you to the off-loading area where you’ll take a short survey while your items are removed from your vehicle. As a reminder, normally collected items will not be accepted at the Transfer Facility during the event.

The following items will be accepted/denied during the collection:

Items that will be accepted during the event include cable boxes, cables & cords, cameras & camcorders, cell phones/PDAs and charges, clocks, coffee makers, copiers, printers, scanners & fax machines, desktop computer towers & peripherals, docking stations, DVD/VHS/Blu-Ray players (no discs), external drives (all types), fans, hair dryers, landline phones, laptop computers & peripherals, monitors (all types), MP3 & iPod players, microwaves, projectors, radios, satellite dishes & receivers, servers, stereos & speakers, toasters, TVs (all types), UPS & jump starters, vacuum cleaners, video game consoles & controllers.

Items that will not be accepted during the event include ballasts, batteries, bulbs/lamps, capacitors, gas cylinders, ink & toner cartridges, holiday lights, liquids, medical & radioactive wastes, medical & lab equipment, refrigerant-containing appliances, smoke detectors, vape pens, white goods such as stoves, dryers, and washing machines.

If you can’t make the event, the Portage County Transfer Facility accepts most of these items year-round. Call 715-345-5970 or visit www.co.portage.wi.gov.

