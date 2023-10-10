New data shows Wisconsin students achieve highest test rates in four years

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Standardized testing results for the 2022-23 school year show Wisconsin public school students are continuing to recover in proficiency rates after the learning disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, public school student proficiency rates in English and math were at 38.9 percent and 37.4 percent, respectively, for 2022-23.

This data represents an overall improvement in public school student achievement in comparison to the previous two school years (2020-21 and 2021-22), though testing data indicates proficiency rates are not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, with the exception of an increase in proficiency in the ELA section of the ACT. Public school student subgroups also experienced increases in proficiency when compared to 2021-22. Students participating in the state’s Private School Choice Programs had proficiency rates of 22.1 percent (ELA) and 17.9 percent (mathematics) in 2022-23.

“I want to say that I am proud of our students’ work and grateful to our DPI and school and district staff doing such a good job of increasing the participation rates in our assessments,” State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly said. “I am also tired of politicians claiming that our children aren’t learning because they aren’t reaching a proficiency score. Instead of using test scores as a cudgel, we should all take the time to learn what a high bar proficiency on this test represents, because the truth is that our proficiency cut scores are very high in comparison to every other state in the country.”

A 2021 study by the U.S. Department of Education found performance level expectations in Wisconsin are among the highest in the nation compared to proficiency standards of the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

Statewide participation rates for public school students increased about 1 percentage point from 2021-22 to approximately 95 percent of eligible students being tested, while PSCP student participation declined 2 percentage points from the previous school year to approximately 80 percent for 2022-23.

For more information visit the DPI’s website.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.