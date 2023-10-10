Medford Woman finds a unique pathway to medical school

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The road to becoming a medical doctor is a challenge by itself. Even more so if you’re from a small town with some limited resources.

But with the help of a special program, a Medford woman and UW-Eau Claire graduate is headed to medical school next July.

Emma Ceaglske was accepted to medical college of Wisconsin-in Wausau in September. She says with family support, and persistence is what has guided her through her journey to becoming a doctor. She has always been ahead of her time.

“What inspired me to get into the medical field was some personal experiences I had when I was younger and it kind of made me want to pursue the path of becoming a Physician,” said Ceaglske.

To get there she found ‘Advocates In Medicine Pathway’ or ‘Amp.’ It’s a program to help rural and traditionally underrepresented individuals prepare to apply to medical school. It’s a partnership between ‘North Central Wisconsin area health education center’ and the ‘Medical College of Wisconsin.’

“I’m so happy, it’s such a huge relief you put so much work into the process,” said Ceaglske.

She says the program gave her the experiences and mentorship she needed. as part of the amp program, Ceaglske shadowed an emergency room physician at the Aspirus Medford hospital. Through the program, she also developed relationships with current medical students, and even faculty and staff at the Medical College of Wisconsin-Central Campus.

“To have all that hard work pay off and be accepted makes me so happy and so grateful,” said Ceaglske.

She has stayed connected to the amp program since her participation in 2022.

First as a near-peer mentor, and she was recently hired as the program coordinator. She grew up in rural communities in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Wyoming and hopes to practice in a rural community someday particularly in Central Wisconsin.

“It has benefitted me tremendously, I feel like I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my background and who I am, and I feel like they prepared me to become a great physician,” said Ceaglske.

‘AMP’ is a seven-month program for current college students and college graduates who are interested in applying for medical school. Students can apply through November 1st. You can click here for more information on where to sign-up.

