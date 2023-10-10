News and First Alert Weather App
Loyal School District cancels all classes on Tuesday after threat last week

Loyal School District
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LOYAL, Wis. (WSAW) - In a Facebook post last week, the Loyal School District announced that the school will be closed on Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

In the post, the district stated, “There will be no access to the building during this time. School will not be in session on Tuesday, October 10.”

According to the post, students will be searched as they enter the building and a full sweep of the building will be conducted. The district also shared that it will be sending updates for parents and staff to stay informed.

