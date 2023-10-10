HALFTIME: Raiders lead Packers 10-3, Carlson brothers trade field goals

LAS VEGAS, NV (WSAW) - The Packers are playing their second consecutive prime-time game but currently fall behind the Las Vegas Raiders 10-3 at halftime.

While the reunion of Davante Adams has been quiet for the moment, just one catch off one target for 12 yards, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been nearly perfect. The veteran has completed 12-of-17 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers. Meanwhile, Jordan Love is 6-for-10 for 52 yards and an interception.

In place of Aaron Jones (hamstring), AJ Dillion has eight carries for 35 yards. The Packers lone score came from a 37-yard field goal from Anders Carlson. His brother, Daniel, notched in a 26-yard field goal to increase the Raiders lead by seven.

On the bright side, the Packers front seven has created plenty of pressure so far. The unit has generated three sacks, each from Preston Smith, Kenny Clark, and Kingsley Enagbare. The Raiders had an opportunity right before halftime to increase their lead to 10, but Yosh Nijman tipped a 53-yard field goal attempt from Daniel Carlson.

The Raiders will receive the ball at halftime.

