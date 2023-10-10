First Alert Weather - The nicest day is Wednesday; Soaking rain is likely late week
Some sun returns for the middle day of the week, with continued cool conditions. Get the rain gear ready for Friday.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds were common on Tuesday with spotty showers in a few locales. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Wednesday, and it will probably be the best weather that we are going to have for the remainder of the week. The next weather maker is on the way starting late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain showers will first work into Central Wisconsin, followed by periods of rain, brisk winds, and cool weather for Friday and into the start of the weekend. The below-average temperatures will persist into the new week.
Clouds will be sticking around Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, limiting any risk of patchy frost that could develop toward daybreak in the region. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Get the sunglasses and light jacket ready, those will both be useful for Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds, not much of a wind, and pleasant late October weather, in the first half of the month. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
The morning sun on Thursday will fade to clouds as the day goes along. Showers will move into Central Wisconsin late in the day or during the evening. Periods of rain will then overspread the entire area later Thursday night, with wet weather likely on Friday. Along with that, a brisk northeast winds that could gust over 35 mph, and temperatures that will be mainly in the 40s.
If you have plans to catch a Friday night football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer. Temps for the games will be in the mid 40s. Rainfall of an inch to over two and a half inches is possible, needless to say, a soaking amount.
The overcast, breezy, and showery conditions will still be around for the start of the weekend. That leads to poor viewing of the partial solar eclipse. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 40s.
Sunday is brisk with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny on Monday with a fair amount of sun on Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
