First Alert Weather - The nicest day is Wednesday; Soaking rain is likely late week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds were common on Tuesday with spotty showers in a few locales. Clouds will break for some sunshine on Wednesday, and it will probably be the best weather that we are going to have for the remainder of the week. The next weather maker is on the way starting late Thursday into Thursday night. Rain showers will first work into Central Wisconsin, followed by periods of rain, brisk winds, and cool weather for Friday and into the start of the weekend. The below-average temperatures will persist into the new week.

Mostly cloudy and cool overnight into Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will be sticking around Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, limiting any risk of patchy frost that could develop toward daybreak in the region. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Get the sunglasses and light jacket ready, those will both be useful for Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds, not much of a wind, and pleasant late October weather, in the first half of the month. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Best day to do some leaf blowing will be Wednesday. (WSAW)

The morning sun on Thursday will fade to clouds as the day goes along. Showers will move into Central Wisconsin late in the day or during the evening. Periods of rain will then overspread the entire area later Thursday night, with wet weather likely on Friday. Along with that, a brisk northeast winds that could gust over 35 mph, and temperatures that will be mainly in the 40s.

Soggy, windy, and cool for Friday night football games. (WSAW)

If you have plans to catch a Friday night football game, be prepared to have the rain gear and a warmer layer or two under that waterproof layer. Temps for the games will be in the mid 40s. Rainfall of an inch to over two and a half inches is possible, needless to say, a soaking amount.

Rain moves into Central Wisconsin Thursday evening. (WSAW)

Rain is likely Friday morning. (WSAW)

Rain and windy for Friday evening. (WSAW)

Wind gusts of 35 mph or higher possible on Friday. (WSAW)

The overcast, breezy, and showery conditions will still be around for the start of the weekend. That leads to poor viewing of the partial solar eclipse. Highs on Saturday are in the upper 40s.

Rain will taper to showers on Saturday, still breezy. (WSAW)

Breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. (WSAW)

Sunday is brisk with considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 50s. Partly sunny on Monday with a fair amount of sun on Tuesday. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

High temperatures will be running below average into next week. (WSAW)

