First Alert Weather - Cloudy and cool Tuesday with spotty sprinkles and light showers possible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clouds will be filtering back into North Central Wisconsin for Monday night. This should keep the risk of frost low for a majority of the area as temps stay a bit milder overnight into Tuesday morning. Clouds will be common on Tuesday, perhaps a shower. Some sun for the middle of the week, but it remains cooler than average for the first half of October. The next weather maker arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain. A damp end to the work week and the start of the upcoming weekend. The outlook is not good to be able to witness the partial solar eclipse on Saturday during the late morning to early afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool through the end of the weekend.

Mostly cloudy and a bit chilly overnight into Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Monday did feature some sunshine, but clouds have been edging back into the region from NE around low pressure in eastern Canada. Turning mostly cloudy on Monday evening and mainly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Price County for Tuesday morning, however, based on cloud cover and temperatures, I don’t think frost will be able to develop. No less, a rather cool start to Tuesday, with lows in the mid 30s to around 40.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Price County early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Tuesday, with a chance of spotty showers. Highs in the mid 40s to near 50. Some clearing could occur Tuesday night, which may lead to the risk of frost in some parts of the region on Wednesday morning. Sunshine along with some clouds Wednesday, with afternoon temps topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Tuesday. (WSAW)

Showers start to work into the southern half of the area Thursday evening. (WSAW)

The next rainmaker is on tap for later this week. Clouds are on the increase Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area later in the day or during the evening. The rain is then expected to shift north and overspread the rest of the area later Thursday night. A damp, breezy, and cool Friday with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50. Conditions for Friday night football games will be the worst they have been all season, with wet and chilly weather during the evening hours.

Periods of rain, breezy on Friday. (WSAW)

Rain is expected Friday night. (WSAW)

Rainfall from Thursday to Saturday could range from a half inch to over one and a half inches. (WSAW)

A solar eclipse takes place on Saturday and the sky conditions are not shaping up to be favorable for viewing. Instead, we are caught up in the clouds, with a lingering risk of showers through Saturday morning into the early afternoon. Highs on Saturday in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, while some sun is on tap for next Monday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Cooler than average high temperatures this week into early next week. (WSAW)

