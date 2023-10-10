News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather - Cloudy and cool Tuesday with widely scattered sprinkles possible

Mainly cloudy skies return to Central Wisconsin for Tuesday as a weak system drops into the Badger State with light showers & sprinkles possible
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mainly cloudy skies return to Central Wisconsin for Tuesday as a weak system drops into the Badger State from southern Canada. Spotty light showers and sprinkles will be possible throughout Tuesday morning and afternoon, with rain amounts remaining well under 0.10″ throughout the day. Most of the spotty light showers and sprinkles will wind down Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning, as temperatures slide back into the 30s by daybreak Wednesday.

Occasional sprinkles and brief showers are possible as temps remain chilly for this time of year.
Expect sunshine to return Wednesday which will help temperatures climb back into the lower 50s for the afternoon, which is still 5°-7° below average for this part of October. While temps warm up a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, it will be a short term and quick warming trend, as much cooler conditions arrive Friday and lasting into the weekend.

The next weather maker arrives Thursday night into Friday with rain. A damp end to the work week and the start of the upcoming weekend. At this time, most of Wisconsin will not be able to see the partial solar eclipse on Saturday during the late morning to early afternoon, as the thick clouds remain over Wisconsin along with some rainfall. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Light showers will push into central Wisconsin Thursday evening and overnight
Becoming very soggy, dreary windy and wet throughout the day Friday and Friday evening
Soggy weather will continue Saturday morning with showers tapering off throughout the evening...
