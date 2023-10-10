News and First Alert Weather App
FINAL: Raiders defeat Packers 17-13, fall to 2-3 heading into bye week

Las Vegas Raiders' Robert Spillane is congratulated after his interception during the first...
Las Vegas Raiders' Robert Spillane is congratulated after his interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, NV. (WSAW) - The Packers have lost their second consecutive prime-time game, losing 17-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

After being down 10-3 at halftime, the Packers climbed their way back on top 13-10 with AJ Dillion scoring his first rushing touchdown on the season and Anders Carlson nailing his second field goal on the day. But a Josh Jacobs rushing touchdown was the final score of the game, putting the Raiders back up front and never looking back.

The Packers were given a chance to redeem themselves with Daniel Carlson hitting a 52-yard field goal off the right upright with less than two minutes to go. However, Jordan Love and company failed to make the most of the second chance, throwing an interception to Amik Robertson to seal the game for Las Vegas. The fourth-year quarterback finished with 182 yards, no touchdowns, and three total interceptions.

Davante Adams was quiet in his reunion game versus the Packers, hauling in just four catches for 45 yards, but gets the last laugh with the win. The Packers fall to 2-3 heading into their bye week before taking on the Broncos on Oct. 22nd.

