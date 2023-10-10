Discussion continues on whether to ban hunting dogs in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest

PARK FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - Bear hunting season is wrapping up in Wisconsin, but the debate over a petition to restrict the use of a dog to hunt, or hounding, in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest continues.

The petition was created in January last year and one of the petition’s authors says it’s currently being considered by the U.S. Forest Service. It would restrict the use of dogs to hunt black bears and other wildlife in the forest. More than 20 groups and 800 people in Wisconsin have already signed the petition to ban hounding in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, but not everyone agrees with it.

James Sosnovske and Jeff Everson have been hounding for around 55 years. They’ve gone hounding across the country hunting bears, bobcats, mountain lions, and even hogs, among other animals.

“It’s something that we now take our grandchildren and do the same thing,” they said. “They ride in the trucks with us and walk into the bear trees with us. It’s just a part of our lifestyle.”

The Center for Biological Diversity and Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf Wildlife want this practice to end though. In 2021, hunters killed 218 wolves, roughly 20% of the state’s wolf population, in less than three days. Hunters using dogs killed 86% of them. Hounding is allowed in much of Wisconsin year-round.

“We think it really gives hunters a bad name. That winter hunt was an example of really how gruesome it can be,” said Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

Since February 2022, wolves have been listed as an endangered species in Wisconsin making them federally protected. Adkins said using dogs to hunt gives hunters an unfair advantage.

“We’re worried about wolves still being chased by these hounds,” Adkins said. “We’re also worried about the impacts on bears, other wildlife, and public safety.”

James and Jeff said their dogs will only go after what they’re out there to hunt. “I think they should be more worried about the wolves out there than the hounds. The hounds are usually happy-go-lucky dogs,” they said.

“This is not about typical, ethical hunting. This is about using packs of dogs to do the dirty work,” Adkins stated.

That’s not how James and Jeff see it. They also don’t think hounding should be regulated any more than what they say it already is, “Everybody has their niche, and our niche is running our hounds.”

Adkins said the center is hopeful they’ll get a response back from the Forest Service about the petition sometime later this year. They also hope that this petition will ensure this is the last time hound hunting is allowed in the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.