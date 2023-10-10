News and First Alert Weather App
Casino gaming industry delivers $329B in economic impact to U.S.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee(FOX6)
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WSAW) - The American Gaming Association recently released a new study quantifying the expansive annual impact the casino gaming industry has on the U.S. economy.

Conducted by Oxford Economics, the findings show the U.S. commercial and tribal gaming industry:

  • Contributes $328.6 billion to the U.S. economy.
  • Supports 1.8 million jobs and $104 billion of wages and salaries across the country.
  • Generates $52.7 billion in tax revenue to federal, state and local governments.

“The U.S. gaming industry delivers long-term growth and impact to communities, generating significant tax revenue, creating strong jobs, supporting local small businesses, and funding critical community priorities,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller during State of the Industry remarks at G2E 2023.

According to the report, America’s gaming industry directly employs more than 700,000 people in the U.S. To put it in context with the broader U.S. economy:

  • Gaming provides more direct jobs than the air transportation, postal service, or motion picture and video sectors.
  • Direct casino employment accounts for 1 in 33 leisure and hospitality jobs.

The $53 billion in taxes generated by the gaming industry provides critical funding for local public programs and services, including education, infrastructure, and economic development, as well as supplemental revenue for state general funds.

Recent, related AGA research shows the economic benefits generated by gaming are widely recognized by Americans, with a record 71% of adults saying the casino gaming industry has a positive impact on the U.S. economy.

AGA’s Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker shows the 2023 industry revenue through July is pacing 11% ahead of 2022′s record revenue year for commercial gaming.

Wisconsin does not have commercial casinos and instead has the state lottery and 24 Tribal casinos. Sports betting is allowed, but only at two Tribal casinos in Wisconsin; Oneida Casino in Green Bay and Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in Milwaukee.

