2 seriously injured, 1 person ejected in rollover crash in Portage County

TOWN OF PINE GROVE, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people suffered serious injuries after losing control of their vehicle and rolling over in a crash on Tuesday morning.

At around 9:26 a.m., Portage County Sheriff’s Deputies and several emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-39 in the Town of Pine Grove in southern Portage County.

The car was traveling northbound when it reportedly left the road and rolled over several times, ejecting the 21-year-old female driver from Green Bay. The driver and a 29-year-old male passenger from Chicago were transported by helicopter to Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Portage County Ambulance, Bancroft Fire Department and EMR, Plover Fire Department, Medivac-Wausau, and Life Link-medical.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

