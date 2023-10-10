11-year-old boy with autism missing in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials in Wood County are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism. He reportedly left his home in the Hewitt area at around 3 p.m. Monday without telling anyone and was last seen at around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Drive and Mallard Lane.

Police say he answers to the name Masyn, and was last seen wearing a gray Minecraft sweatshirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Anyone who locates Masyn is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.