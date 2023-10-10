News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

11-year-old boy with autism missing in Wood County

THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY SEARCHING FOR A MISSING AUTUSTIC 11 YEAR OLD...
THE WOOD COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY SEARCHING FOR A MISSING AUTUSTIC 11 YEAR OLD BOY IN THE HEWITT AREA. HE LEFT HIS HOME AROUND 3 P-M YESTERDAY AND WAS LAST SEEN NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF YELLOWSTONE AND MALLARD LANE AROUND 11 P-M. HE ANSWERS TO THE NAME MASYN. HE WAS WEARING A GREY MINECRAFT SWEATSHIRT, BLUE JEANS, AND NO SHOES. THOSE WHO BELIEVE HAVE SEEN HIM SHOULD CONTACT THE NON EMERGENCY LINE ON YOUR SCREEN.(WSAW)
By Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Officials in Wood County are searching for an 11-year-old boy with autism. He reportedly left his home in the Hewitt area at around 3 p.m. Monday without telling anyone and was last seen at around 11 p.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Drive and Mallard Lane.

Police say he answers to the name Masyn, and was last seen wearing a gray Minecraft sweatshirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

Anyone who locates Masyn is asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 715-421-8700.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders' Robert Spillane is congratulated after his interception during the first...
FINAL: Raiders defeat Packers 17-13, fall to 2-3 heading into bye week
Medford woman accepted into Medical School in Wausau.
Medford Woman finds a unique pathway to medical school
Woman finds pathway to medical school
Woman finds pathway to medical school
Continued cool weather through the middle of this week.
First Alert Weather - Continued cool this week, wet weather arrives by Friday