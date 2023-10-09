Wis. 73 and County X closed in Pittsville due to crash
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - All lanes on WIS. 73 and County X are closed in both directions Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Wisconsin DOT, the incident happened at WIS. 73 and County X in Pittsville.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is currently responding to the scene. The closure is expected to last over two hours.
Alternate Route: Westbound on WIS. 73 take County A north, then County C west, and finally WIS. 80 south. Eastbound will be the reverse of these.
