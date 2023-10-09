News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

Wausau Fire Department making community and kids aware of Fire Prevention

Wausau Fire Department
Wausau Fire Department(WSAW)
By Chandler Ducker
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few seconds could be the difference between a safe escape or a tragedy during a fire, and fire prevention week is one step to ensure that people are educated about fire safety.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year around the week of Oct. 8, in commemoration of The Great Chicago Fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of house fires is unattended cooking in the kitchen, and that is the focus of this year’s fire prevention week. The Wausau Fire Department says in the last three years, they have responded to over 24 kitchen related fires. Inspector Brad Ludwig says these types of fires are preventable.

“It is a strain on our resources, a kitchen fire, we treat that as a large structure fire at any given time until we do check it out. kitchen fires can spread easily. They can involve the whole the whole home, the whole structure. So, we have to take the resources to manage that type of fire at all times,” said Ludwig.

There are ways to help prevent these types of fires. Be alert. Don’t leave items unattended on the stove and keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food packaging away from the stove top. He says if you have any doubts about fighting a small fire, just get out.

The fire department is also helping little ones understand fire awareness and prevention. They will be visiting elementary schools across the district this week. Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will get to learn about fire prevention this week, and what they should do in a situation where a fire does occur.

“A lot of people don’t realize it could happen to them. So, when we hit the children in schools, you know, 60 or 70 of them a day, we’re hoping that spreads over into the household, and moms and dads and guardians can actually listen and say, wow, this could happen to us, my child believes that could happen,” said Ludwig.

He says they will learn things to do during a fire, like closing the doors to their room when sleeping, not to hide, and the family evacuation plan. The fire department will be visiting the different elementary schools in Wausau on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident
Police respond to incident on US 51
UPDATE: Vehicle hit by bullets, Deputy injured on US-51
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead

Latest News

Highway 73 Closed in Both Directions
Highway 73 Closed in Both Directions
Tammy Stezenski, the Director of Marketing at the Grand Theater, stopped by Sunrise 7 to go...
The Grand Theater announces return of The Price is Right, October lineup
All lanes on WIS. 73 and County X are closed right now in both directions due to a crash.
Wis. 73 and County X closed in Pittsville due to crash
Events at the Grand Theater interview - 10.09.2023