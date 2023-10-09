Wausau Fire Department making community and kids aware of Fire Prevention

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few seconds could be the difference between a safe escape or a tragedy during a fire, and fire prevention week is one step to ensure that people are educated about fire safety.

Fire Prevention Week is observed each year around the week of Oct. 8, in commemoration of The Great Chicago Fire. According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of house fires is unattended cooking in the kitchen, and that is the focus of this year’s fire prevention week. The Wausau Fire Department says in the last three years, they have responded to over 24 kitchen related fires. Inspector Brad Ludwig says these types of fires are preventable.

“It is a strain on our resources, a kitchen fire, we treat that as a large structure fire at any given time until we do check it out. kitchen fires can spread easily. They can involve the whole the whole home, the whole structure. So, we have to take the resources to manage that type of fire at all times,” said Ludwig.

There are ways to help prevent these types of fires. Be alert. Don’t leave items unattended on the stove and keep anything that can catch fire like oven mitts, wooden utensils, and food packaging away from the stove top. He says if you have any doubts about fighting a small fire, just get out.

The fire department is also helping little ones understand fire awareness and prevention. They will be visiting elementary schools across the district this week. Students in kindergarten through 5th grade will get to learn about fire prevention this week, and what they should do in a situation where a fire does occur.

“A lot of people don’t realize it could happen to them. So, when we hit the children in schools, you know, 60 or 70 of them a day, we’re hoping that spreads over into the household, and moms and dads and guardians can actually listen and say, wow, this could happen to us, my child believes that could happen,” said Ludwig.

He says they will learn things to do during a fire, like closing the doors to their room when sleeping, not to hide, and the family evacuation plan. The fire department will be visiting the different elementary schools in Wausau on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

