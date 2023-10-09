News and First Alert Weather App
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.(AP Photo/Ramez Mahmoud)
By The Associated Press and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department said Monday that at least nine American citizens have been killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel, raising the toll from four.

It says an undetermined number of American citizens remain missing and unaccounted for. On Sunday, an official said that number was fluid and had ranged from between six to 12. It is not clear whether the missing had been taken hostage, were killed or are in hiding.

The State Department is in touch with families “and providing all appropriate consular assistance,” said spokesman Matthew Miller.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video contained in this story may contain disturbing content.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Israel has retaken control around Gaza after unprecedented attacks, Israeli officials say. (Source: CNN/Hamas/IDF/Telegram)

