Powerball ticket sales up for one local gas station owner

Raj Bhandari and his Powerball ticket
Raj Bhandari and his Powerball ticket(wsaw)
By Emily Zaal
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the third-largest prize in Powerball Jackpot history. Monday night’s drawing is a whopping $1.55 billion since no one has matched all six winning numbers since July 19.

The chances of winning the Powerball are just 1 in 292.2 million. You’d think that because the chances are lower, people are buying fewer tickets, but that’s not the case. Raj Bhandari owns multiple gas stations across Northcentral Wisconsin. He says sales are four times higher simply because of how high the Powerball is.

“The person who doesn’t buy any Powerball, when they see it in the news that the jackpot is so high, they think well why don’t I try my luck too,” Raj said.

He says they make about five percent profit on the Powerball ticket sales, but that’s not the only reason these sales help business.

“It increases the foot traffic. People know more about the stores. Most people will think, why not just buy other stuff also with Powerball,” Raj added.

Even though chances are low, people are still trying.

“It is more exciting for me that more people are coming in. It’ll be really good if someone wins from one of our stores. We’ll get some cutout of that,” said Raj. “But the chances of that also are very, very low,” said Raj.

That isn’t stopping Raj from testing out his luck. He bought a Powerball ticker himself because as he says, “You have to play to win.” The next drawing will be Monday at 10 p.m.

