Point Brewery to break ground on new, historic hospitality center

By Sean White
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point Brewery is excited to announce a new expansion. On Tuesday, they will break ground on a new Hospitality Center that includes a Gift Shop and Tap Room, all housed in a historic 1936 building.

The Stevens Point Brewery is investing $1.1 million in the 4,200 sq. ft. Hospitality Center with 2,400 sq. ft. dedicated to the remodel and 1,800 sq. ft. for the new addition.

Gift Shop Manager Melissa Wysocki states, “For decades, our Gift Shop and tours have been popular with local residents and travelers. In the past couple years, we added an outdoor beer garden, which has been a great addition to the community. We want to build off that excitement and create an all-inclusive experience. Customers can discover and enjoy their favorite brews all year round with the new space.”

The Hospitality Center will be located in the historic 1936 building adjacent to the outdoor beer garden. Currently, the building is used to mill grain for the beers. A third of the building will continue milling operations, while the remainder will be remodeled to house the Gift Shop and Tap Room. An addition will be constructed to house the Sampling Room, which will act as a tasting area for tour guests and an extension into the renovated beer garden.

Vice President of Finance Dane Zdroik explains, “The Stevens Point Brewery has always been a place where people visit, enjoy a wonderful tour, sample our great products, and purchase items in our Gift Shop. The investment will enhance this experience by offering a space to enjoy year-round. We’re excited to share this with our community and visitors alike.”

The Hospitality Center is anticipated to open in the spring.

