Packers and Raiders both struggling to run as they prepare to meet on Monday night

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Green Bay Packers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.

BETTING LINE: Packers by 1, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Packers 2-2; Raiders 1-3.

SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 8-5.

LAST MEETING: Packers beat Raiders 42-24 on Oct. 20, 2019, in Green Bay.

LAST WEEK: Packers lost to Lions 34-20; Raiders lost to Chargers 24-17.

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (30), PASS (19), SCORING (T-10).

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (T-21), RUSH (30), PASS (11), SCORING (20).

RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (32), PASS (15), SCORING (T-25).

RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (26), PASS (13), SCORING (24).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Packers plus 1; Raiders minus 9.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Aaron Jones. After missing two games with a hamstring injury, Jones returned Sept. 28 but had just five carries for 18 yards as the Packers wanted to work him back gradually. Since the Packers played a Thursday night game last week, the extra time between games should allow Jones to be closer to full strength for this matchup. Jones had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch in a season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago, and the Packers desperately need him to boost a running game that is gaining just 3.3 yards per carry.

RAIDERS PLAYER TO WATCH: RT Jermaine Eluemunor. He needs a bounce-back game after giving up half of Khalil Mack’s six sacks in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Eluemunor has allowed five sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. He had to hold off Thayer Munford for the starting position in training camp, so another tough game could prompt the coaches to make a change.

KEY MATCHUP: Raiders WR Davante Adams vs. Packers CBs. Provided he’s healthy, Adams would love to put up great numbers against his former team, and he enters this game on a roll with 33 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. If Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander is healthy — he missed the past two games with a back injury — he should be quite a challenge for Adams. Alexander, who returned to practice Tuesday, wouldn’t be the only one defending Adams, but it likely would be the most dynamic matchup.

KEY INJURIES: Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season. LG Elgton Jenkins (knee) has missed two straight games but was practicing this week. CB Jaire Alexander (back) has missed two straight games and is listed as questionable. LB De’Vondre Campbell (ankle) missed Green Bay’s most recent game and won’t play Monday. Adams (shoulder) didn’t practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable. Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo emerged from concussion protocol and will start. CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) didn’t play at Los Angeles and is out. CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring/shoulder) and CB David Long (ankle) are questionable. S Marcus Epps (knee) is questionable.

SERIES NOTES: Green Bay has won the past eight meetings. The Raiders’ most recent victory against the Packers was a 20-0 win on Sept. 13, 1987, in Green Bay. That is the only shutout in this series. This is the teams’ first meeting in Las Vegas.

STATS AND STUFF: Packers QB Jordan Love has completed just 56.1% of his passes, but he has nine completions of 30-plus yards to match Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins for the NFL lead in that category. Packers K Anders Carlson, the younger brother of Raiders K Daniel Carlson, is 5 of 5 on field goals and 9 of 9 on extra points. Two of the rookie’s field goals are from at least 50 yards.

The Packers have won their past six “Monday Night Football” games, the longest such streak in team history. The Packers have been outscored 44-3 in the first half of their past two games. They rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat New Orleans 18-17 and trailed 27-3 at halftime in their 34-20 loss to Detroit. Packers WR Romeo Doubs had nine catches for 95 yards — both career highs — in the loss to the Lions. Packers LB Quay Walker had 19 tackles against the Lions. That’s the highest single-game total for any player this season. Packers P Daniel Whelan averaged 51.8 yards on his five punts in the Lions game Las Vegas is trying to avoid its second straight 1-4 start.

The previous time the Raiders had consecutive 1-4 starts was in 2008 and 2009. They finished 6-11 last season. The Raiders are 42-31-1 on Monday night. Adams is second in the NFL in targets with 50. Los Angeles Rams rookie sensation Puka Nacua has 52. Reigning league rushing champion Josh Jacobs has 166 yards on the ground with a 2.7 average, but leads all running back with 173 yards receiving. Jacobs is 94 yards rushing from 5,000. Only three other Raiders have reached that mark. WR Jakobi Meyers is 76 yards receiving from 3,000. K Daniel Carlson is three field goals from 150.

FANTASY TIP: Adams will get the attention, but don’t forget about Meyers. Because the Packers will send extra players at Adams, that should open up plenty of opportunities for Meyers, who has 18 catches for 199 yards and two TDs in three games.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.