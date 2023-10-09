Overseas fighting in Israel has local impact for Wausau area synagogues

(WSAW) - The fighting along the Gaza Strip throughout the weekend has resulted in one of the most brutal attacks between the groups in decades.

The Associated Press has reported that the attack by Hamas and Israel’s response has left more than 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides, including at least nine American citizens.

“Israel was attacked on Saturday during the observance of Shemini Atzeret and Simchat Torah,” said Rachel Tate, president of the Mt. Sinai Congregation in Wausau. “This happened 50 years and one day after being attacked in the Yom Kippur war. The brutal attacks came from Gaza and they targeted civilians, hitting a music festival where kids were enjoying themselves, and going into homes and taking prisoners.”

Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas on Sunday has led to even more fighting and a greater risk of destruction especially in more heavily populated areas.

“We pray for the healing of the wounded, redemption for those captured, and comfort for the many bereaved,” Tate added. “We pray for the quick cessation of hostilities, we pray for the security of Israel, and peace for all people of the region.”

