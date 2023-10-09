Lt. Gov. Rodriguez inducted into American Academy of Nursing

WASHINGTON (WSAW) - Over the weekend, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez became the first sitting statewide elected official to be inducted into the esteemed American Academy of Nursing Fellowship.

The American Academy of Nursing is a national organization committed to improving health and health equity. Their fellowship recognizes nursing leaders “for their substantial, sustained, and outstanding impact on health and health care.”

“As a former nurse and healthcare industry leader, I am honored to join the American Academy of Nursing 2023 Class of Fellows. For over two decades, I have worked to improve health care in our state and nation, and I remain committed to that mission as an American Academy of Nursing Fellow and as Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor,” said Lt. Gov. Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a former nurse and health industry leader who has dedicated her life to improving the health of people in Wisconsin and around the world. She started her service as a reproductive health educator in Samoa through the Peace Corps, providing resources and education to improve community sexual health. She later earned her nursing degree and became an emergency room nurse where she saw firsthand the way gaps in our healthcare system left people behind. As an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer with the Centers for Disease Control, Rodriguez served on the frontlines to provide care across the world to communities ravaged by infectious diseases.

Committed to strengthening access to quality, affordable healthcare for all people, Rodriguez later became a leader in the healthcare industry, working to improve access to care across Wisconsin. In 2020, Sara chose to take her two decades of experience as a healthcare leader to fight for a healthier, safer Wisconsin by running for the State Assembly and later Lieutenant Governor.

In her first year as Lieutenant Governor, Rodriguez is leading the fight to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin. This year, she also launched a PAC to elect leaders with healthcare backgrounds and those who are committed to helping pass Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin.

