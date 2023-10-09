News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

How to avoid starting fires this fall and winter

SAFER reminds residents to check the batteries in smoke detectors
By Hailey Clevenger
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re cooking or just want your home to have a festive scent, setting off the smoke detector can be easy, but these accidents are also preventable.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, in 2022, 53 home fire deaths were reported in Wisconsin. South Area and Fire Emergency Response, or SAFER, is trying to lower that number.

“Space heaters, We recommend making sure those are clean, make sure that they are unplugged when they are not in use. People are going to use their furnaces. They should probably get their furnaces checked by their local company to make sure they are cleaned out and ready for the winter,” said SAFER Fire Deputy Chief Eric Lang.

During ‘Fire Prevention Week’ Fire Departments will be going to schools teaching kids about safety, especially in the kitchen.

“If they are cooking, they’re cooking with their parents. Kids should not be cooking unsupervised in any way, you know, not until teenage years, adolescent years,” Lang said.

Even then, Lang says some people need extra reminders.

“There’s a population of eighteen-year-olds that just started a month ago that are living in dorm rooms and they are not thinking about fire prevention at eighteen. There have been historically been a lot of college dorm fires that have been catastrophic,” Lang added.

But the number one thing people have to remember this week is to check those smoke detectors.

“Make sure that your smoke detectors and your smoke alarms have batteries. We recommend that they get changed with the changing of the clocks. That’s going to be coming up soon, so make sure those batteries are fresh,” said Lang.

One way you can test is your smoke detector is by holding down a button and if it working it will go off. Lang says you should do this test every month.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old driver among two teens killed in Monday’s crash in Wood County
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead
Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident

Latest News

Decades of fighting in Gaza sees both sides in Wausau praying for change
The partnership includes unique culinary and enrichment classes, new internships and...
Mid-State Technical College partners with Food + Farm Exploration Center
Wisconsin is home to 12 Native Nations
Oneida Nation commemorates Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAFER reminds residents to check the batteries in smoke detectors
Tips to prevent fires as you begin to heat your home this fall