How to avoid starting fires this fall and winter

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Whether you’re cooking or just want your home to have a festive scent, setting off the smoke detector can be easy, but these accidents are also preventable.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, in 2022, 53 home fire deaths were reported in Wisconsin. South Area and Fire Emergency Response, or SAFER, is trying to lower that number.

“Space heaters, We recommend making sure those are clean, make sure that they are unplugged when they are not in use. People are going to use their furnaces. They should probably get their furnaces checked by their local company to make sure they are cleaned out and ready for the winter,” said SAFER Fire Deputy Chief Eric Lang.

During ‘Fire Prevention Week’ Fire Departments will be going to schools teaching kids about safety, especially in the kitchen.

“If they are cooking, they’re cooking with their parents. Kids should not be cooking unsupervised in any way, you know, not until teenage years, adolescent years,” Lang said.

Even then, Lang says some people need extra reminders.

“There’s a population of eighteen-year-olds that just started a month ago that are living in dorm rooms and they are not thinking about fire prevention at eighteen. There have been historically been a lot of college dorm fires that have been catastrophic,” Lang added.

But the number one thing people have to remember this week is to check those smoke detectors.

“Make sure that your smoke detectors and your smoke alarms have batteries. We recommend that they get changed with the changing of the clocks. That’s going to be coming up soon, so make sure those batteries are fresh,” said Lang.

One way you can test is your smoke detector is by holding down a button and if it working it will go off. Lang says you should do this test every month.

