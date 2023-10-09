News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

The Grand Theater announces return of The Price is Right, October lineup

By Erinn Taylor
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a lot coming up at the Grand Theater, including the return of The Price is Right on March 15.

Tammy Stezenski, the Director of Marketing at the Grand Theater, stopped by Sunrise 7 to go over the theater’s lineup for the month of October and announce The Price is Right Live.

Click here for more information on the upcoming shows.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident
Police respond to incident on US 51
UPDATE: Vehicle hit by bullets, Deputy injured on US-51
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead

Latest News

Wausau Fire Department
Wausau Fire Department making community and kids aware of Fire Prevention
Highway 73 Closed in Both Directions
Highway 73 Closed in Both Directions
All lanes on WIS. 73 and County X are closed right now in both directions due to a crash.
Wis. 73 and County X closed in Pittsville due to crash
Events at the Grand Theater interview - 10.09.2023