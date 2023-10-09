News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers joins Native Americans to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day

Native American people will celebrate their centuries-long history of resilience on Monday,...
By Sean White
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - In addition to events with the Oneida Nation and the Ho-Chunk Nation, Gov. Tony Evers recognized and celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day with a video message honoring Wisconsin’s Native Nations.

He also reaffirmed the state’s commitment to respecting Tribal Sovereignty and fostering strong government-to-government relationships to build a brighter, more prosperous future for the state and the Native Nations.

First recognized in 2019 when Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #50 to annually designate the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, today marks the fifth consecutive year that Wisconsin has celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day. A copy of this year’s Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation is available here.

In 2021, in addition to recognizing the annual observance of Indigenous Peoples Day in Wisconsin, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #136, issuing a formal acknowledgment and apology for Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools. The governor’s order also included a formal declaration of support for the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Wisconsin is home to 12 Native Nations, including the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Forest County Potawatomi, Ho-Chunk Nation, Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Oneida Nation, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Sokaogon Chippewa Community, Mole Lake Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians, and Brothertown Indian Nation.

