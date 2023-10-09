News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

First Alert Weather: Cool start to the work week with frosty morning temps

Some clearing & chilly Sunday night into Monday with the potential of widespread frost. Remaining cool in the days ahead.
Frosty start to Monday with a brisk wind during the day. Sun mixing with PM clouds. Continued cool through the week. Rain possible on Friday.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frost will be the main concern later Sunday night into early Monday as clouds break for clearing and allow temperatures to tumble back into the 30s. A brighter start to the work week, but the trend through mid-week will be for intervals of sunshine and clouds, while cooler than average for the first half of October. The next weather maker moves in for Thursday night with rain and the wet, brisk weather is likely for Friday and into the start of the upcoming weekend. This is not good news if you want to see the partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

Additional chances of frost Tuesday & Wednesday morning.
Additional chances of frost Tuesday & Wednesday morning.(WSAW)

Clouds will give way to some clearing Sunday night into Monday morning. As this takes place, temps will fall into the low to mid 30s. This leads to the risk of widespread frost in the region. If you do have plants outside, be sure to cover them or, if potted, bring them indoors for the night. If you are wondering, we are now past the average date for the first frost across North Central Wisconsin, so with that in mind, no First Alert Weather Day will be issued.

Frosty start Monday with a fair amount of sun, giving way to more clouds later in the day.
Frosty start Monday with a fair amount of sun, giving way to more clouds later in the day.(WSAW)

Sunshine will mix with clouds on Monday. Breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds are back for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Partly cloudy on Wednesday and cool. Afternoon temps peak in the low to mid 50s.

Frost Advisory in effect from late Sunday night to mid-morning Monday.
Frost Advisory in effect from late Sunday night to mid-morning Monday.(WSAW)
High temperatures will be in the 50s for the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the 50s for the next several days.(WSAW)

The next rainmaker is on tap for late week. Low pressure will track out of the western Plains and move across the Midwest to the central/eastern Great Lakes by the end of the week. Clouds will build on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area later Thursday. Rain overspreads the area from south to north Thursday night. Periods of rain, breezy, and cool on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Rain will move into the area from south to north Thursday night.
Rain will move into the area from south to north Thursday night.(WSAW)
Periods of rain and breezy Friday.
Periods of rain and breezy Friday.(WSAW)
Wet weather is expected for Friday night football games.
Wet weather is expected for Friday night football games.(WSAW)

The wet weather will persist Friday night and into Saturday. If you had plans to see the partial solar eclipse in the Badger State, the odds are not looking good. Clouds are going to be holding strong, and rain showers could still be impacting the area. Breezy and cool on Saturday, with highs close to 50. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Showers and breezy on Saturday.
Showers and breezy on Saturday.(WSAW)
If the sky is clear enough on Saturday, the maximum partial solar eclipse would be close to...
If the sky is clear enough on Saturday, the maximum partial solar eclipse would be close to midday.(WSAW)
A solar eclipse will be visible across much of the country on Saturday.
A solar eclipse will be visible across much of the country on Saturday.(WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident
Police respond to incident on US 51
UPDATE: Vehicle hit by bullets, Deputy injured on US-51
Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
Missing Green Bay man found dead

Latest News

Frosty start to Monday with a brisk wind during the day. Sun mixing with PM clouds. Continued...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Lots of clouds and cool with a chance of spotty showers on Sunday. Frost potential into Monday...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast
Cool air will be staying in place across the Upper Midwest & Great Lakes region.
First Alert Weather: A cool autumn weekend, risk of morning frost
Frost possible overnight into early Sunday in the Northwoods. Lots of clouds & cool to end the...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast