First Alert Weather: Cool start to the work week with frosty morning temps

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frost will be the main concern later Sunday night into early Monday as clouds break for clearing and allow temperatures to tumble back into the 30s. A brighter start to the work week, but the trend through mid-week will be for intervals of sunshine and clouds, while cooler than average for the first half of October. The next weather maker moves in for Thursday night with rain and the wet, brisk weather is likely for Friday and into the start of the upcoming weekend. This is not good news if you want to see the partial solar eclipse on Saturday.

Additional chances of frost Tuesday & Wednesday morning. (WSAW)

Clouds will give way to some clearing Sunday night into Monday morning. As this takes place, temps will fall into the low to mid 30s. This leads to the risk of widespread frost in the region. If you do have plants outside, be sure to cover them or, if potted, bring them indoors for the night. If you are wondering, we are now past the average date for the first frost across North Central Wisconsin, so with that in mind, no First Alert Weather Day will be issued.

Frosty start Monday with a fair amount of sun, giving way to more clouds later in the day. (WSAW)

Sunshine will mix with clouds on Monday. Breezy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds are back for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Partly cloudy on Wednesday and cool. Afternoon temps peak in the low to mid 50s.

Frost Advisory in effect from late Sunday night to mid-morning Monday. (WSAW)

High temperatures will be in the 50s for the next several days. (WSAW)

The next rainmaker is on tap for late week. Low pressure will track out of the western Plains and move across the Midwest to the central/eastern Great Lakes by the end of the week. Clouds will build on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area later Thursday. Rain overspreads the area from south to north Thursday night. Periods of rain, breezy, and cool on Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Rain will move into the area from south to north Thursday night. (WSAW)

Periods of rain and breezy Friday. (WSAW)

Wet weather is expected for Friday night football games. (WSAW)

The wet weather will persist Friday night and into Saturday. If you had plans to see the partial solar eclipse in the Badger State, the odds are not looking good. Clouds are going to be holding strong, and rain showers could still be impacting the area. Breezy and cool on Saturday, with highs close to 50. Mostly cloudy next Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Showers and breezy on Saturday. (WSAW)

If the sky is clear enough on Saturday, the maximum partial solar eclipse would be close to midday. (WSAW)

A solar eclipse will be visible across much of the country on Saturday. (WSAW)

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.