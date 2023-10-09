News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather - Chilly start to the work week with more rain on the way

Seasonably cool temperatures remain over central Wisconsin for a good portion of the work week, as daytime highs struggle to push back into the lower 50s later
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Seasonably cool temperatures remain over central Wisconsin for a good portion of the work week, as daytime highs struggle to push back into the lower 50s later this week. Plenty of weak storm systems will move through the Great Lakes Region Monday afternoon throughout Wednesday evening, which will keep the cooler temps and plenty of cloud cover around central Wisconsin.

A few areas of drizzle and brief light showers will be possible across the Northwoods Monday afternoon and evening, with scattered areas of drizzle likely for many areas by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Temps staying a few degrees cooler than average throughout the day
Temps staying a few degrees cooler than average throughout the day(WSAW)

A more significant rainmaker is on the way for Thursday afternoon and evening, with wet weather becoming likely over The Badger State Friday and throughout the weekend. Low pressure will track out of the western Plains and move across the Midwest to the central/eastern Great Lakes by the end of the week. Clouds will build on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the southern parts of the area later Thursday. Rain overspreads the area from south to north Thursday night. Periods of rain, breezy, and cool on Friday with highs in the upper 40s.

Showers developing Thursday evening
Showers developing Thursday evening(WSAW)

The wet weather will persist Friday night and into Saturday. If you had plans to see the partial solar eclipse in the Badger State, the odds are not looking good. Clouds are going to be holding strong, and rain showers could still be impacting the area.

Staying damp and dreary throughout Friday
Staying damp and dreary throughout Friday(WSAW)

Breezy and cool on Saturday, with highs close to 50. Expect mainly cloudy conditions for most of Sunday, with skies clearing out for the late afternoon and evening, with more sunshine arriving early next week.

Staying soggy throughout the beginning of the weekend
Staying soggy throughout the beginning of the weekend(WSAW)

Overall, expect the cooler than normal temps to remain for about the next 7-10 days, before warmer and seasonal weather returns for the middle of October.

