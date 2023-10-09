News and First Alert Weather App
Customers line up for Belt’s Soft Serve’s final day of the season

Customer Jesse Vang from Madison ordering a Large Cone at Belt's Soft Serve in Stevens Point.
Customer Jesse Vang from Madison ordering a Large Cone at Belt's Soft Serve in Stevens Point.
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - In American’s Dairyland, there’s no shortage of places to grab some delicious ice cream. Despite the competition, the family-owned business Belts, had a strong 43rd summer running.

“[It was thanks to] a lot of hot and dry weather,” Cole Racine, Owner/Operator, Belts Soft Serve, said. “I feel like for us it was good for business as well as for people’s plans. You never had to cancel your plans this summer because of a thunderstorm or anything like that.”

A key to Belts’ success is their very own large cone which is famous for being almost a full foot tall. With Sunday being their final day of the season, customers traveled great lengths to get their hands on the one-of-a-kind treat.

“We did! Just for ice cream,” Jesse Vang, who traveled from Madison, said. “It feels like a little baby.”

“[We came] only for this!” Julia Magellan, who traveled with Vang from Madison, said. “I’ve never been happier.”

While Belts became a destination for those outside the area, plenty of locals stopped by their beloved ice cream shop as well for the last day of the season.

“Great staff, good ice cream, you get good portions,” Chasity Pawelski from Mukwanago, said.

“I like coming to Belts,” Terry Miller from Plover said. “Originally knew the owners, I used to work with the Grandma.”

No matter where their customers came from, Racine was thankful for their season-long support.

“It’s really humbling just how loyal our customers have been over the years,” Racine said. “I’ve been in the business a little over 30 years and built many relationships with our customers. So it’s kind of fun to see them one more time before we batten down the hatches for another season.”

Racine and the staff return the favor by serving smiles.

“For two years, I met her [Magellan] and she shared her dream with me, and I was like this is my dream now, too,” Vang said.

“Dream come true, and it’s blue moon, best thing I could’ve hoped for,” Magellan said.

