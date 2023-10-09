25th annual Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest draws thousands

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest returned Oct. 7 and 8 at Riverside Park.

The event included several food and vendors and a grand finale giant pumpkin drop.

“We’ve got over 200 vendors for arts and crafts, and then we have over 20 food vendors, we’ve got our K9 unit that’s here, we’ve got our dunk tank that’s here. We just have something for everybody, some fun activities for all,” said Heather Saires, president of the Nekoosa Giant Pumpkin Fest.

The weekend’s attendance tallied in at a record-high of 17,000 people. In 2022 – they had 12,000. This could be in part due to the new things event organizers added for 2023.

“And with this being our 25th anniversary, we’ve added our dunk tank, we’ve added other special activities, we have a live performer in our children’s tent, just to bring something a little extra for our 25th anniversary,” Saires said.

The pumpkin festival would not be complete without a giant pumpkin which Tim Risch provided.

“I raised field pumpkins for 20 some years, just for selling out of the yard on the honor system and then decided to come down here and see what Nekoosa Pumpkin Festival is all about and that’s when I saw my first monster pumpkin,” Risch said.

Everyone gathered around for the grand finale. They watched the pumpkin drop from 65 feet high. It is a tradition that spans as far back as 1998. Afterward, kids ran in to collect as many pumpkin scraps and seeds as they could.

“I come down because it’s so much fun with the kids, and the kids get to enjoy it. And to me it’s like the fairs used to be when I was a kid. This is geared more to that, a lot more enjoyable for the kids and more involvement for the kids,” Risch said.

His pumpkin weighed in at 851 pounds.

