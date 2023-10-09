News and First Alert Weather App
2 teens killed in Monday morning crash in Wood County

By Dale Ryman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Two teenagers are dead from a two-vehicle crash in Wood County Monday morning.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 73 and Polish Road in the Township of Wood.

A vehicle was driving south on Polish Road when they failed to stop at a stop sign. At that moment a semi-truck traveling east on Highway 73 hit the vehicle. The two teenagers inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash investigation remains under investigation on Highway 73. Names of the people are being withheld until notification of families.

The Pittsville Fire Department, Pittsville Ambulance, Wood County Coroners Office and the Wood County Dispatch assisted.

