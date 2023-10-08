News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
You Know You’re From
Submit Photos
Programming
Premier Places to Work

The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has ordered the Ford carrier strike group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, two U.S. officials said Sunday.

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its approximately 5,000 sailors and deck of warplanes will be accompanied by cruisers and destroyers in a show of force that is meant to be ready to respond to anything, from possibly interdicting additional weapons from reaching Hamas and conducting surveillance.

Hamas launched its unprecedented incursion out of Gaza on Saturday. At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza as Israeli airstrikes pound the territory.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based carrier was already in the Mediterranean. Last week it was conducting naval exercises with Italy in the Ionian Sea. It’s the United States newest and most advanced aircraft carrier and this is its first full deployment.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before the Defense Department’s announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to incident on US 51
US 51 north closed, police investigating incident
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police respond to incident on US 51
UPDATE: Vehicle hit by bullets, Deputy injured on US-51
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
DUI graphic
Wausau man arrested for 4th OWI

Latest News

FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
A surge in rail traffic on North Korea-Russia border suggests arms supply to Russia, think tank says