SafeFUR Homes Dogwalk Festival to support The Women’s Community

SafeFUR Homes Dogwalk Event Saturday to support The Women's Community
By Chad Franzen
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as a way to unite advocates, The Women’s Community held their annual SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival Saturday.

Dozens of furry friends and their families met at Oak Island Park to support the non-profit organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

The festival included dog walking, treats, and contests for man’s best friend, such as “Best Dressed”, “Best Trick” and “Most Unique howl or back” by dog or by human. Wausau mayor Katie Rosenberg & NewsChannel 7 Meteorologists Jeremy Tabin and Chad Franzen, were the judges for this year’s event.

All of the proceeds from the event support The Women’s Community.

NewsChannel 7 is a proud sponsor of the SafeFUR Homes Dog Walk Festival.

