Rhinelander outlasts Merrill 7-0 in a defensive slugfest

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Hodags ruined Merrill’s homecoming festivities Saturday by shutting out the Bluejays 7-0 to claim another Great Northern Conference win.

The first half was mostly scoreless until late in the second quarter. Rhinelander’s Landon Bates took a reverse three yards in for a touchdown with under two minutes to go in the half to break a scoreless tie. The extra point made it 7-0 Rhinelander.

Merrill attempted to string together a drive just before the half, but a sack by James Heck as the clock expired kept the 7-0 score intact, with Rhineladner ahead.

In the second half, Merrill controlled time of possession, but the Hodags continued to keep them out of the end zone. A pair of fourth-down stops anchored the Hodags’ efforts. From there, they were able to bleed out the clock and win by a final of 7-0.

The win snaps a three-game losing streak for Rhinelander and moves them to 5-3. The Hodags need to beat Lakeland next week to make the playoffs. Merrill falls to 0-8 with the loss.

