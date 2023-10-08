News and First Alert Weather App
Missing Green Bay man found dead

Victor Torres-Guadalupe was first reported missing in Ashwaubenon near the Fox River
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon public safety were called to the Fox River near Riverway Marina Lane in Ashwaubenon shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 for a report of a person partially submerged in the water.

Rescue crews reached the man who was determined dead on scene.

Investigators from Ashwaubenon Public Safety as well as the Green Bay Police Department plus the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office were able to identify the man. They identify him as 21-year-old Victor Torres-Guadalupe who was missing from Green Bay.

Victor was last heard from on Tuesday, October 3 and reported missing on Wednesday October 4, for concerns of his welfare. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of Pioneer Metal Finishing on Globe Street in Ashwaubenon.

Clothing and other items that were believed to be Victor’s were located near Riverway Marina Lane.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

No further information will be released out of respect to the 21-year-old’s family.

